The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $365.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $335.64.

Shares of EL stock opened at $330.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.12. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $200.56 and a 52 week high of $336.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

