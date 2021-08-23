The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

GUT stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,295. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.