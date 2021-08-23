The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.
GUT stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,295. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $8.30.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
See Also: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.