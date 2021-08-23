The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) announced a dividend on Monday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2648 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Shares of CUBA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 45,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,352. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.07.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

