The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

