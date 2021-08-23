The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.17.
The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.
About The Kraft Heinz
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.
