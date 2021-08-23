The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Macerich by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 239,662 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in The Macerich by 25.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Macerich by 7.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in The Macerich by 3.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.98. 201,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,515,900. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

