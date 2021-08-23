The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in The Middleby during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Middleby during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in The Middleby by 211.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Middleby during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Middleby during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIDD. upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

MIDD stock opened at $180.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $85.92 and a 1 year high of $196.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.33.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $177,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,499. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.