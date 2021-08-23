The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Cut by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.6% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $36,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $224,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 522,511 shares of company stock valued at $74,569,260. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.57. 233,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,104,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

