The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in The Progressive by 108.1% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 176,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 91,547 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in The Progressive by 13.3% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in The Progressive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 33,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Progressive by 13.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 347,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,091,000 after acquiring an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.51. 71,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,629. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.10. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

In other The Progressive news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,717,384 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

