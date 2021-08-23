The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.18 Billion

Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will post $12.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.76 billion. The TJX Companies reported sales of $10.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $47.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.59 billion to $49.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $50.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.34 billion to $53.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.37.

TJX opened at $74.04 on Monday. The TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,053,007,000 after buying an additional 1,051,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,766,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,550,000 after purchasing an additional 398,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 559,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,259,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

