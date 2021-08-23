The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Position Lessened by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,862 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 139,205 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 252.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

TD stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.17. 36,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,799. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

