The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.00 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will announce $19.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $20.71 billion. The Walt Disney posted sales of $14.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $67.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.75 billion to $69.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $85.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.40 billion to $88.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,760,813. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.77. The company has a market cap of $320.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

