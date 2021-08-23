Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) was down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 8,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 179,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,556,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,462,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,428,000.

