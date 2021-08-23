Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s (TWM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$1.70 price target on the stock.

TWM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.81.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

TWM stock opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$437.70 million and a PE ratio of 6.35. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.34.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.