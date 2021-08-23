Tidex Token (TDX) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 83% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Tidex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $79.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00055612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00130441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00160248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,080.79 or 0.99941948 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $495.74 or 0.01009455 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.51 or 0.06824596 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

