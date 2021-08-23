Time New Bank Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last Week (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $17.55 million and approximately $691,387.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Time New Bank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00057392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00015148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.61 or 0.00813737 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

TNB is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.