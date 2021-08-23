Toll Brothers (TOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Toll Brothers to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of TOL opened at $59.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.54. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.35.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.