Tom Rusin Acquires 16 Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider Tom Rusin bought 16 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 931 ($12.16) per share, with a total value of £148.96 ($194.62).
Tom Rusin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 26th, Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of HomeServe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total value of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76).
Shares of LON:HSV opened at GBX 930.60 ($12.16) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07. HomeServe plc has a 52-week low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,359 ($17.76). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 955.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42.
About HomeServe
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
