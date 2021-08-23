Tom Rusin Acquires 16 Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider Tom Rusin bought 16 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 931 ($12.16) per share, with a total value of £148.96 ($194.62).

Tom Rusin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HomeServe alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of HomeServe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total value of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76).

Shares of LON:HSV opened at GBX 930.60 ($12.16) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07. HomeServe plc has a 52-week low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,359 ($17.76). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 955.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,335.88 ($17.45).

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.