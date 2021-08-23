TouchCon (TOC) Market Capitalization Achieves $499,695.28

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $499,695.28 and approximately $59,165.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TouchCon has traded 59.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.29 or 0.00368380 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $469.78 or 0.00949344 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TouchCon

TouchCon (CRYPTO:TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

