Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Traeger has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:COOK opened at $25.00 on Monday. Traeger has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

