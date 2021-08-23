Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Shares Up 9.8%

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)’s stock price shot up 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $27.46. 37,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,144,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COOK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

About Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

