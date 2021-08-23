Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCLAF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Transcontinental stock opened at $18.79 on Monday. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.39.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

