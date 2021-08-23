TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 279,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,405 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

