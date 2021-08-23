Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 58.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,804,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667,747 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $63,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after buying an additional 7,597,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,515 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,734,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,880,000 after acquiring an additional 788,974 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 52.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,012,000 after buying an additional 2,060,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,990,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,531 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $26.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

