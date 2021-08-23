TriumphX (TRIX) Market Capitalization Reaches $98,536.81

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $98,536.81 and approximately $272,508.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TriumphX has traded 44% lower against the dollar. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00057770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00015769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00051304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.00 or 0.00829276 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002076 BTC.

About TriumphX

TRIX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars.

