tru Independence LLC Increases Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

tru Independence LLC raised its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 370.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,595 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC owned 0.36% of Triumph Group worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Triumph Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGI traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,947. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72, a PEG ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.61.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

