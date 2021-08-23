tru Independence LLC Makes New $168,000 Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.84. 10,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.90. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $115.28 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.