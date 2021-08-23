tru Independence LLC Sells 310 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

tru Independence LLC decreased its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Berry Global Group comprises about 1.9% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC owned 0.07% of Berry Global Group worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BERY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

NYSE BERY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.13. 7,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,974. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

