tru Independence LLC Sells 54,600 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

tru Independence LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,600 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 449,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 30.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,178,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,932,000 after buying an additional 273,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,150,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,120,000 after buying an additional 102,308 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.7% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSLV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393,550. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

