TrueFi Price Tops $0.65 (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. TrueFi has a total market cap of $91.59 million and approximately $38.35 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00015982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00050573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.45 or 0.00828043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00102657 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

