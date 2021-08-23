Truist Securities Increases NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target to $29.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTST traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,726. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,592.00.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. Equities research analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 32.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,639,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after purchasing an additional 400,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,379,000 after purchasing an additional 208,173 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 153,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 87,712 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.