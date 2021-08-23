Truist Securities Increases NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target to $29.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.
Shares of NYSE:NTST traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,726. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,592.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 32.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,639,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after purchasing an additional 400,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,379,000 after purchasing an additional 208,173 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 153,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 87,712 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
