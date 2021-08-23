Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells $1,144,472.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,506 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,201.38.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total transaction of $1,189,347.75.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.19, for a total transaction of $1,093,548.56.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,200 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.08, for a total transaction of $463,296.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,646.80.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $340.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.84. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

