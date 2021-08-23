Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $492,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,951.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,016 shares of company stock valued at $66,186,460. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $7.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $348.61. The company had a trading volume of 22,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,995. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $375.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.23 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

