Ubiq (UBQ) Price Hits $0.36

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Ubiq has a market cap of $15.54 million and $53,720.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,337.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.52 or 0.06642234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $686.55 or 0.01363891 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.85 or 0.00377151 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00136647 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.55 or 0.00662629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.00335695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00328736 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

