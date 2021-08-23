UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,739,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 203,700 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of UGI worth $126,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UGI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $46.56. 504,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.50.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

