Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$415.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.29.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $370.00. The stock had a trading volume of 547,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,106. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.01. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $376.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.