Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) declared a dividend on Monday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1169 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

Ultrapar Participações has decreased its dividend payment by 81.0% over the last three years. Ultrapar Participações has a payout ratio of 42.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ultrapar Participações to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of UGP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $4.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 921,767 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Ultrapar Participações worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

