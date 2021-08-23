Ultrapar Participações S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) declared a dividend on Monday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1169 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

Ultrapar Participações has decreased its dividend payment by 81.0% over the last three years. Ultrapar Participações has a payout ratio of 42.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ultrapar Participações to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

NYSE:UGP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,453. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

UGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921,767 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Ultrapar Participações worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

