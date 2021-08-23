Unido EP (UDO) Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $8.76 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Unido EP has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,421,577 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

