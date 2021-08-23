Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Unilever by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,442 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Unilever by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,117. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.