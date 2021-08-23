United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will post $22.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.52 billion and the highest is $22.99 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $21.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $94.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.74 billion to $95.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $97.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.82 billion to $99.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Amundi acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,006,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,309. The company has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

