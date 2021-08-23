United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Trimmed by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.3% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after buying an additional 121,487 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

UPS stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.40. 68,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

