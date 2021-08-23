United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 223,040 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $27.01 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.16.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on X. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

