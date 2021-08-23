UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 49,398 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 5.8% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $208,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $428.07. 37,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

