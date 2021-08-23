Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) SVP Anna M. Counselman Sells 608,355 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total transaction of $122,723,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded up $7.32 on Monday, hitting $202.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,410,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,281. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $220.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.69.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Upstart during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

