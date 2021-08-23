Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Upwork reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,903. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -211.75 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $64.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.56.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at $818,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,255. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Upwork by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,680,000 after buying an additional 2,424,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Upwork by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,910 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,160,000. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Upwork by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.