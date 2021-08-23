V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Position Reduced by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 269,399 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

V.F. stock opened at $76.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. V.F.’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

