Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.34% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $32,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,763. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

