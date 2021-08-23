Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is GP Brinson Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

GP Brinson Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 7.9% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GP Brinson Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.06. 388,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,826,532. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

