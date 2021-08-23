Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after buying an additional 3,409,690 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,862,000 after buying an additional 2,575,264 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 348,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,826,532. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

