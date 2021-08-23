Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 117,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,350 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,107,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.77. 12,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,347. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $93.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

